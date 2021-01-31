Armie Hammer replaced by Josh Duhamel for upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding': report

Josh Duhamel has reportedly been brought on to replace embattled actor Armie Hammer opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding."

Hammer stepped down from his role in the movie after scandalous messages allegedly written by him were leaked. The messages, which he denies were his, feature graphic sexual fantasies as well as illusions to the notion that he is a cannibal.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

According to People, Duhamel, 48, has been brought on to replace Hammer and keep the movie on schedule in the wake of its original star stepping away. The outlet reports that the movie is scheduled to begin filming in the Dominican Republic on Feb. 22.

Representatives for Duhamel did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"Shotgun Wedding" is a Lionsgate film produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds that follows a couple who invite their friends and family to a destination wedding only to get cold feet. Their tense situation is exacerbated when their wedding guests are taken hostage, forcing the couple to team up to save the day. The film will be written by Mark Hammer and directed by Jason Moore.

This is the latest in an eventful year for Duhamel, who released two movies, "The Lost Husband" and "Think Like a Dog" in 2020. He also made his directorial debut with the comedy "Buddy Games." The outlet reports that he will also star in the Netflix series "Jupiter’s Legacy."

Shortly after his decision to leave the movie, Hammer released a statement to Variety further explaining his actions and denying the claims against him.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."