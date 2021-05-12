Armie Hammer dating a dental hygienist in Cayman Islands amid rape accusations

Armie Hammer is reportedly dating a woman in the Cayman Islands.

The "Call Me By Your Name" actor has been linked to a local dental hygienist since earlier this year, People magazine reports.

Word of Hammer's new significant other comes just months after he was publicly accused of raping and abusing a woman. He is currently at the center of an investigation being carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A source told the magazine that Hammer and this new woman have traveled around the island together.

"They were recently on a 'staycation' out East, the other side of the island from where they live," the insider said.

Hammer, 34, is in the middle of a divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, 38, who has also been waiting out the coronavirus pandemic on the island with the former couple's 6-year-old daughter Harper and 4-year-old son Ford.

The insider tells People that Hammer is "happy and comfortable" with this new woman he's seeing and vice versa.

"They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven't met him before when they are out," said the source.

Just last week Hammer was photographed in the Cayman Islands -- his first time being seen publicly since he was accused of rape in April. The star looked rather relaxed in a gray T-shirt and gray shorts with a short haircut.

The woman, and her attorney Gloria Allred, held a news conference last month during which she claimed the actor raped her on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.

She claims the assault lasted over four hours and she tried to get away "but he wouldn’t let me." She also alleged Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout their relationship which lasted between 2016–2020, after having met him on Facebook.

"He became increasingly more violent," the woman, now 24, claimed. "I thought he was going to kill me. ... He then left with no concern for my well-being."

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.