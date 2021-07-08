Josh Duggar's cousin Amy King censors shirtless photo of son, shares warning to parents about child predators

Amy King is sending a vital message to parents in the wake of her cousin Josh Duggar's child pornography charges.

The mother of one shared a shirtless photo on Wednesday of her son Daxton Ryan, 2, enjoying a pool day but quickly deleted it and reposted to cover up the toddler's chest with a big blue heart emoji.

"Mom, where did the weekend go?? * I posted the unedited version, and then I thought to myself 'is that too much skin? He’s just shirtless. and then I thought you never know who is seeing this picture and what they are thinking and now I’m going to be extra careful and protect him!" Amy wrote in a caption.

King went on to warn parents about being cautious about what they post of their kids online, suggesting that she's personally learned of the dangers of child predators without directly naming her disgraced cousin.

"I encourage all parents to be very careful on what we post from now on. I now have a new set of eyes and I’m more of aware of how someone can use anything for evil. It’s the sad truth, but something worth sharing for sure," she added. "Love y’all! And well... we just miss the weekend we spent it eating yummy BBQ and tons of swimming!"

This isn't the first time King has been outspoken about predatory behavior against children. In May, the Arkansas native, who previously appeared in her family's former TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," demanded justice to be served in Duggar's case.

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light," King told TODAY Parents . "If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."

Duggar is currently staying at a property in Elkins, Arkansas with third-party custodians who were described in court as friends of the family. On April 29, U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest of the former reality star, 33, who has since pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He's since been ordered by Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock to not have contact with any minors and can only see his six children when his wife, Anna Duggar , is present.

King also said at the time she was thinking about Duggar's kids. Anna Duggar is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child.

"Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims... It breaks my heart," King continued.

Duggar's trial was supposed to begin in Arkansas this week but the case was recently pushed to November. His parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, broke their silence about the family's TLC series "Counting On" not getting picked up for another season in the wake of his charges.

"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children. Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!" Michelle and Jim Bob wrote in a statement posted to their website.

The couple called it an "amazing honor" to share their lives and faith with viewers, "including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced."

Duggar starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. In a court hearing in April, federal prosecutors cited Duggar's admitted molestation in 2015 as a sign that he was a danger to the community.

Duggar also previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.