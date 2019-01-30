Josh Brolin shares cute picture of newborn daughter and his step-mother Barbra Streisand

Josh Brolin's baby girl is getting in some quality time with a legend!

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a precious photo of his 2-month-old daughter, Westlyn Reign "Bean" Brolin, in the arms of his stepmother, Barbra Streisand. The Grammy winner couldn't have looked more entranced with the little girl.

Josh Brolin Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety by Recalling a Horrific 'Drunk' Night Out

"Classic beauties. Time stands still.❤️❤️#beanandgranny #family @barbrastreisand," Brolin, 50, captioned the sweet black-and-white snap.

Streisand, who had been married to Brolin's father, James Brolin, since 1998, shared a color version of the pic to her Instagram. "We were at a restaurant but the most delicious thing was my granddaughter Westlyn!" she gushed.

Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Welcome First Child Together

Brolin welcomed baby Bean with his wife, Kathryn, in November. He's already a dad to his two children, 25-year-old Eden and 30-year-old Trevor, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.

During an interview with ET in June, the "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" star said Streisand takes her grandma duties very seriously.

Josh Brolin Says He's 'Appropriately Nervous' About Becoming a Dad for a 3rd Time (Exclusive)

"The kid has a great Jewish grandmother and she's appropriately manifesting like she should," he said. "She's into it, she calls every day, she follows the app. It's amazing. Look, it could've been the opposite and it's not, so we love that people are involved, family's involved, friends are involved. It's a good thing."