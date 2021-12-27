Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel purchase their ‘dream home' in Los Angeles

After scouring the Los Angeles real estate market, they chose a 1938 Georgian-style home

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have taken the next step in their relationship and have purchased a home together.

Scott shared the news in the latest issue of his and his twin brother Drew's magazine, "Drew + Jonathan Reveal."

The HGTV star, who has previously called Las Vegas home, opened up about the couple's decision to purchase a property in Los Angeles.

"What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles," Scott explained. "Like, love-loves it. She’s a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal. I recall thinking, ‘Okay, okay …give me the sales pitch,’ skeptically, not thinking of myself as an "L.A. guy." 

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have taken the next step in their relationship and have purchased a home together. ( Stuart Ramson/Invision for Critics' Choice Documentary Awards/AP Images)

"But the more she showed me her Los Angeles — the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends — the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too," the 43-year-old confessed.

After scouring the Los Angeles real estate market, they chose a 1938 Georgian-style home. According to Scott, it was designed by esteemed California architect Gerard Colcord.  

After scouring the Los Angeles real estate market, they chose a 1938 Georgian-style home. (Getty)

"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed … magical," Scott remembered. "It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. 

"Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House," he added of Deschanel's two kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Scott said Deschanel's two kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, dubbed it the ‘Park House.’ (Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

"And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it," Scott stated. "The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."

According to People magazine, the pair is still renovating the home after closing on it in June 2020 due to the "pandemic, and a host of other delays due to shuttered permit offices and supply chain issues," Scott said. 

Despite the long delay, Scott remains optimistic. 

"We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," he gushed. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."

Scott and the "New Girl" star met in 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."

Trending