ENTERTAINMENT

Jon Landau, Oscar-winning producer of 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' dead at 63

Landau received three Academy Award nominations for 'Titanic' and won best picture

Brie Stimson
Published
'Avatar' stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang talk working with director James Cameron Video

'Avatar' stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang talk working with director James Cameron

'Avatar' stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were grateful to attend director James Cameron's handprints and footprints ceremony at Hollywood's historic TCL Chinese Theatre, with Weaver calling him 'an incredible storyteller.'

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer of "Titanic," "Avatar" and its sequel "The Way of Water," has died. He was 63 years old. 

Landau's death was confirmed by Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman, who called him a "visionary."

Jon Landau with James Cameron at the Oscars

Jon Landau with James Cameron at the 1998 Oscars.  (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen," Bergman said of Landau. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him," Bergman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

