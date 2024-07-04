Comedian Tony Knight dead at 54 following 'terrible accident'

Comedian Tony Knight has died following a "terrible accident."

Knight was "tragically killed" in June while attending the Rock’&’Cars Festival in Lavaur, France, a family member told Fox News Digital.

"He was only 54 and having the time of his life," they shared. "He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him. He was charismatic, funny, passionate and so very loved by [his partner] Hayley, his family and his friends all over the world."

According to French media reports, a large tree branch fell on top of Knight and several other individuals at the festival, although he was the only one not to survive.

A GoFundMe page was established by Joanne Allen, the sister of Knight's longtime partner, Hayley Wright.

"Hayley is now living her worst nightmare and facing life without Tony, her soulmate," Allen writes.

"She is in Bouillac having to deal with the difficulties of Tony being an Englishman with Australian residency living in France, arranging a funeral, covering hospital expenses, meeting police detectives, doctors and the mayor, visiting the accident site and sorting Tony’s estate, all while experiencing a crushing amount of grief and disbelief in a foreign country."

In addition to being a comedian, Knight was known for his work with dogs as a "Dog Listener."

His website describes Knight as having "helped thousands of dog owners all over the world solve problem dog behavior with simple techniques that use no force, pain, domination, drugs or gadgets."

Through that work, Knight appeared on several television and radio shows. According to the GoFundMe, his comedy set, ‘Mad Dogs and an Englishman,’ was performed in Australia and overseas. He was about to do a string of shows in the United Kingdom.