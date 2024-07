Rusty Golden has died at the age of 65, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The musician passed away July 1 at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

"This is the hardest thing ever for a father to have to face," Rusty's dad, William Lee Golden, 85, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "I love my family more than anything."

"Rusty was a great musician, a talented songwriter, and a wonderful son," he added. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the days ahead. I love you, son."

The Oak Ridge Boys paid tribute to William's son on social media.

"Yet another immeasurable loss for The Oak Ridge Boys family rest in peace, Rusty Golden," the statement shared to X read.

Rusty began his own career in music at a young age. At 13, he was playing the drums for the band The Rambos – which featured songwriter Dottie Rambo. He mastered the piano and by 17 was touring with Larry Gatlin.

The pianist played on Larry Gatlin's "Love Is Just a Game" recording along with Marty Stuart's "Pilgrim."

Rusty formed his own band, The Boys Band, and they produced their first studio album in 1982. The group disbanded in 1984.

The musician also worked with his father on The Oak Ridge Boys’ album "Bobbie Sue."

Eventually, Rusty was joined by his brother, Chris Golden. The two released songs under the band name The Goldens, including "Put Us Together Again" and "Sorry Girls."

In 2008, Rusty chose to return to gospel music. He released two solo albums during this time period – "Sober" and "Angels."

Most recently, Rusty and Chris joined their father to create William Lee Golden and the Goldens. The trio was joined by a third brother, Craig Golden, along with nieces Elizabeth and Rebekah and nephew Elijah.

The three generation group released three albums together; "Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics," "Old Country Church Gospel" and "Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock."

Rusty is survived by his father, William Lee, and brothers – Craig, Chris and Solomon Golden – along with many nieces, nephews, other extended family members, close friends and fans.

