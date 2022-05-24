Jon Hamm remembers Tom Cruise on set of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘I feel like I’m at home’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Hamm remembers the excitement of the first day on set of "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise.

In an interview with TODAY, Hamm, 51, spoke about working with the film’s star in the newly released movie.

"I’ll never forget my first day on set, there’s Tom Cruise, and he says 'Hey,' comes up, gives me a big hug and says, 'It’s so good to have you here,’" Hamm shared during the interview.

Hamm went on to ask Cruise, 59, what is was like to return to the same role 30 years later.

TOM CRUISE ARRIVES TO 'TOP GUN' SEQUEL PREMIERE IN SAN DIEGO VIA HELICOPTER

"I was like, 'This has to be an out-of-body experience for you. You are in the same wardrobe on the same set, and it’s 30 years later.' He goes, 'I feel like I’m at home. And I was like, 'Of course you do.'"

Hamm shared what it was like to be in the presence of Cruise, claiming his energy was "infectious" and "fun."

"It’s a rare thing to be in the presence of a guy like that," he said of Cruise.

During the interview, the "Mad Men" star opened up about what it was like to be presented a role in "Top Gun: Maverick" and claiming it was a "no-brainer."

KATE MIDDLETON SHARES WHY HER 3 CHILDREN WEREN'T AT THE ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ PREMIERE

"If my eighth-grade self could talk to my now self, both of us would not be computing that this is happening," Hamm said during the interview about his role.

He continued: "It was a no-brainer for me," he shared. "I was just like, 'Are you kidding? Yes.' I don’t care what the part is. I would be in craft service on this thing if I could."

Hamm talked about the pushed back release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that to get the true experience of the movie, it had to be shown on the "big screen."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was meant to come out in 2020," he said. "Obviously, the world stopped. But the idea was, this needs to be seen big and loud and on a big screen and to blow your hair back."

The movie’s fighter jets are a main attraction that Hamm recalled, admiring the men and women who went through the training to accomplish the stunts in the movie.

"That’s no joke, that’s no CGI. It’s real," Hamm said of the fighter jet scenes. "And those guys and girls all had to go through pretty much fighter pilot training, they’re in G-suits, they’re experience g-LOC, loss of consciousness. It’s exciting, your pulse immediately starts ramping up when you see it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new "Top Gun" flick, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, released on Tuesday.