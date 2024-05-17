Sean 'Diddy' Combs slammed by 50 Cent, Emily Ratajkowski, Aubrey O'Day over video of him allegedly beating ex

Celebrities like 50 Cent, Emily Ratajkowski and Aubrey O’Day slammed Sean "Diddy" Combs on Friday after a video alllegedly showing the rapper beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway emerged.

"Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing !" 50 Cent, who has had a long term feud with the rapper, wrote on his social media sarcastically. "This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

In a second post, 50 Cent reposted Combs' "Enough is Enough" statement from last December in which he claimed his innocence from all the allegations against him.

"The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes," 50 Cent wrote alongside Combs' statement.

Combs has vehemently denied the charges against him, saying in the December statement in part" 'LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR: I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED. I WILL FIGHT FOR MY NAME, FOR MY FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH."

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski simply commented "monster" on an X post of the video.

Singer Aubrey O’Day, who has previously supported Cassie and who was once fired from a girl group by Combs, took to her social media with the video to say: "the picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine.. abuse survivors or anyone that triggers easily might not want to watch (images are disturbing). #Cassie #diddy #kimporter prayers up for all his victims."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wrote on X: "Throw Diddy in jail. Throw away the key. Throw away the key to whoever had this video and kept their mouth shut. I mean holy f---."

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jay Pharoah also commented: "Mmm.. ‘won't Diddy do it?’ He definitely will."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Marlo Hampton commented with three praying emojis.

In the shocking surveillance video taken from a Los Angeles hotel, Combs allegedly brutally beats his former girlfriend, Ventura, in a hallway in 2016 while wearing just socks and a towel around his waist.

Ventura sued Combs in November, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. But she dropped the case after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement a day later.

The shocking video, exclusively obtained by CNN, appears to corroborate a line in Ventura's lawsuit accusing Combs of punching her in the face in the hotel.

Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor told Fox News Digital: "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Combs for comment.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year as part of an ongoing investigation.

"This video is very damaging to his case," said Derrick Parker, the New York Police Department's former "hip-hop cop" who investigated Combs' role in a 1999 nightclub shooting. "This is gonna hurt him badly, because it adds credence to what Ms. Ventura has been alleging about the abuse from him."

He said he expects the feds to speed up their case against Combs as a result.

"Everybody's gonna see this, and they're gonna see what a real dirtbag he is," he said. "The public itself is gonna see him in a different light. The government now is likely gonna accelerate his case."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.