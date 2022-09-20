Jon Hamm speaks out about relationship with Anna Osceola, says marriage and kids are ‘possibility’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Hamm is madly in love with fellow "Mad Men" actress Anna Osceola.

Hamm got candid in an interview about their relationship, and said he’s "very much" head over heels for his partner.

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness..." Hamm said on "The Howard Stern Show" Monday.



"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it's – for want of a better word – it's what I'm working for."

The "Mad Men" alum’s comments come on the heels of the actor revealing he’s been in the "process of working on [himself]" after losing his mom when he was 10 years old.

JON HAMM REMEMBERS TOM CRUISE ON SET OF ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’: ‘I FEEL LIKE I’M AT HOME’

Hamm added that it took him some time and therapy to get to a state where he could consider settling down with Osceola.

"…when you lose someone that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility," Hamm explained.

&amp;nbsp;

"That blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

In March, Hamm, 51, and Osceola, 34, made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscars party.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pair started dating in 2020 and have been spotted together in various locations ever since – including sharing some PDA on vacation in Italy last year.

Hamm and Osceola met in 2014 on the set of "Mad Men," as she played the character Clementine in the show’s series finale.

The actor was previously in a long-term relationship with screenwriter and actress Jennifer Westfeldt. The pair split in 2015, after being together for 18 years.

"I'm in a relationship right now and... it's comfortable, it's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," Hamm remarked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the radio personality suggested that the "Mad Men" actor is "in love," Hamm responded with "I very much so am."