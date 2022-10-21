George Clooney recalls 'disaster' proposal to Amal and being 'terrified' about having twins

George Clooney opened up about his "disaster" proposal to wife Amal Clooney in a new interview.

Clooney spoke about how he and Amal met before retelling the story of his proposal during Friday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"It was a disaster," Clooney responded when Barrymore asked how the proposal went. The talk show host had fan-girled about the movie star's romance with Amal.

"I planned it out. I'm not stupid," Clooney explained. "I planned the whole thing out. I've got, like, I've got a playlist with my Aunt Rosemary singing."

The "Ocean's Eleven" star revealed he hid the ring in a little drawer near where the two were going to have dinner.

"And I'm going to get down and I'm gonna give her the ring right at the song, 'Why Shouldn't I?' Which is ‘Why shouldn’t I take a chance when romance passes by?' It's a great song. So I've got it all planned out," he explained.

"We've been having dinner and the song starts and I go, ‘You know, I think there’s a lighter to relight the candle — which I blew out — relight the candle. I think there's a lighter in that little box behind you,'" Clooney recalled.

"She looks at it, and she's like, ‘There’s a ring in there,' like somebody left a ring there three years ago, you know?"

Meanwhile, Clooney had gotten down on one knee and was waiting for Amal's response.

Clooney recalled saying after sitting there on his knee for a while, "Listen, I’d really like to marry you, but I also am not young and I've been on my knee now and I could, like, lose a hip, you know?"

Amal eventually said yes.

Clooney and Amal went on their first date in October 2013 after meeting at the actor's Lake Como home. He proposed in April 2014 and the two tied the knot in September 2014.

Amal gave birth to the couple's twins — Alexander and Ella — in 2017.

"That wasn't part of the plan I will say," Clooney told Barrymore about having twins.

The "Up in the Air" star told the talk show host he had been "terrified" after finding out.

"It was such a disaster. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’" he added. "Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then.

"Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."

Clooney has been promoting his new movie "Ticket to Paradise," which costars Julia Roberts and opens Friday.

The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

The power duo have been friends for two decades, but dating never crossed either of their minds.

"To not date each other?" Roberts responded recently when asked if the friends had a "no dating policy." "I don’t think we need to state it."

"It just seemed the right thing to do," she added.

Clooney claimed the two had become "fast friends" and noted dating was not "ever really a thing" between him and Roberts.

"Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship, and we were fast friends right away," Clooney said. "It’s been nothing but fun for us. I don’t think it was ever really a thing."

