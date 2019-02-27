Idris Elba reveals how Prince Harry nonchalantly asked him to DJ royal wedding

Despite the hype surrounding last year’s royal wedding, Prince Harry played it cool when it came to booking the DJ.

Idris Elba told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday’s episode that Prince Harry casually asked him to play at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle.

“So Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times, through his dad,” Elba explained. “His dad’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and William… And Harry came to a couple of parties that I deejayed.”

Proving Harry was completely calm about his wedding planning, he simply asked Elba, 46, if he was booked.

“And he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date?’” Elba, whose stage name is DJ Big Driis, recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, nothing.’ He goes, ‘Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?’”

Elba said he was taken aback by the request and wondered if Prince Harry was joking.

People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” recipient attended the star-studded ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and deejayed the reception.

Unfortunately, the British actor didn’t share if the royal couple had any special music requests.

Elba’s DJ career has taken off in recent years. He’s set to perform at Coachella this spring.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.