Is JoJo Siwa in a relationship? Inside the former 'Dance Mom' star's career and personal life

JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Kylie Prew, who she met on a cruise ship in 2020.

Siwa went public with her relationship in February 2021, about a month after she made the announcement that she was a part of the LGBTQ community. Prew and Siwa dated for nine months and the dancer addressed their breakup on Paris Hilton's "This is Paris" podcast.

In May 2022, Siwa posted a picture of her and Prew on Instagram in front of the Disney castle confirming the pair had gotten back together. "If you love something let it go, if it comes back…" she wrote at the time.

Siwa continued to post pictures of Prew until August, when Prew announced that the two had broken up for a second time.

What is JoJo Siwa's real name?

Siwa's real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 19, 2003.

Siwa's parents are Jessalynn and Tom Siwa and she has an older brother, Jayden Siwa.

Why is JoJo Siwa so popular?

Siwa first rose to fame from being part of Abby Lee's Junior Elite Competition Team on the show "Dance Moms." Siwa joined the show in 2015.

After her time on the show, she continued a career in television. She worked with Nickelodeon on many shows including "JoJo Siwa: My World," "JoJo's Dream Birthday," "JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M," "JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert" and "The J Team."

Siwa also started her own YouTube Channel, "It's JoJo Siwa" in 2015 and built up her following across all of her social media platforms.

Siwa continued her dancing journey and competed on season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," where she was the first person to dance with a same-sex partner, Jenna Johnson. The pair made it all the way to the show's finale and ended up coming in second place. She was also a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2022.

Siwa has also started her own singing career and has released songs like "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store." In 2019, she went on her D.R.E.A.M tour, but most of it got rescheduled to the beginning of 2022.

One of Siwa's newest ventures has been moving from the role of dance student to teacher. She and her mother Jessalynn put together a girl group called XOMG POP! and they debuted the group on Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."

The group is made up of Kiya Barczyszyn, Brooklynn Pitts, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Tamara Andreasyan and Bella Cianni Llerena. During the show's auditions, they sang and danced to their single "Candy Hearts" and then sang their song "Merry Go Round" during the show's semifinals.

What seasons of "Dance Moms" is JoJo Siwa on?

Siwa joined the Lifetime series "Dance Moms" during the firth season of the show in 2015 when she was just nine years old. She joined the show after competing on the spinoff show "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" in 2013. She was only on the show until the sixth season.