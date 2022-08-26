Expand / Collapse search
JoJo Siwa
Published

Is JoJo Siwa in a relationship? Inside the former 'Dance Mom' star's career and personal life

Siwa rose to fame after joining the cast of 'Dance Moms'

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
JoJo Siwa talks befriending Kim Kardashian, achieving fame after ‘Dance Moms’: ‘The future looks incredible’ Video

JoJo Siwa talks befriending Kim Kardashian, achieving fame after ‘Dance Moms’: ‘The future looks incredible’

Teen star JoJo Siwa talks befriending Kim Kardashian and North West, achieving fame after ‘Dance Moms’ as well as delivering family-friendly programming with Nickelodeon SlimeFest.

JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Kylie Prew, who she met on a cruise ship in 2020.

Siwa went public with her relationship in February 2021, about a month after she made the announcement that she was a part of the LGBTQ community. Prew and Siwa dated for nine months and the dancer addressed their breakup on Paris Hilton's "This is Paris" podcast.

In May 2022, Siwa posted a picture of her and Prew on Instagram in front of the Disney castle confirming the pair had gotten back together. "If you love something let it go, if it comes back…" she wrote at the time. 

JOJO SIWA CLARIFIES COMMENTS AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF SAYING ‘LESBIAN’ IS A ‘DIRTY’ TERM: ‘IT IS NOT A SLUR’

  • JoJo Siwa "Dance Moms" cast
    Image 1 of 5

    JoJo Siwa got her start as part of Abby Lee Miller's Junior Elite Competition Team on "Dance Moms." (Charley Gallay/KCA2015/Getty Images)

  • JoJo Siwa judge on "So You Think You Can Dance"
    Image 2 of 5

    JoJo Siwa was a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance."  (FOX via Getty Images)

  • JoJo Siwa and mom Jessalynn
    Image 3 of 5

    JoJo Siwa's mom Jessalynn was also on "Dance Moms."  (FOX via Getty Images)

  • JoJo Siwa with XOMGPOP
    Image 4 of 5

    JoJo Siwa debuted a group she put together with her mom Jessalynn called XOMG POP! on "America's Got Talent."   ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

  • JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew
    Image 5 of 5

    JoJo Siwa previously dated Kylie Prew. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Siwa continued to post pictures of Prew until August, when Prew announced that the two had broken up for a second time.

What is JoJo Siwa's real name? 

Siwa's real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 19, 2003. 

Siwa's parents are Jessalynn and Tom Siwa and she has an older brother, Jayden Siwa. 

Why is JoJo Siwa so popular? 

Siwa first rose to fame from being part of Abby Lee's Junior Elite Competition Team on the show "Dance Moms." Siwa joined the show in 2015. 

After her time on the show, she continued a career in television. She worked with Nickelodeon on many shows including "JoJo Siwa: My World," "JoJo's Dream Birthday," "JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M," "JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert" and "The J Team." 

JoJo Siwa worked with Nickelodeon after her "Dance Moms" run.

JoJo Siwa worked with Nickelodeon after her "Dance Moms" run. (David Livingston)

CANDACE CAMERON BURE GIFTED JOJO SIWA-THEMED ART KIT AMID RECENT DRAMA: ‘COINCIDENCE?’

Siwa also started her own YouTube Channel, "It's JoJo Siwa" in 2015 and built up her following across all of her social media platforms.  

Siwa continued her dancing journey and competed on season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," where she was the first person to dance with a same-sex partner, Jenna Johnson. The pair made it all the way to the show's finale and ended up coming in second place. She was also a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2022.

Siwa has also started her own singing career and has released songs like "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store." In 2019, she went on her D.R.E.A.M tour, but most of it got rescheduled to the beginning of 2022. 

One of Siwa's newest ventures has been moving from the role of dance student to teacher. She and her mother Jessalynn put together a girl group called XOMG POP! and they debuted the group on Season 17 of "America's Got Talent." 

JoJo Siwa has released her own music, including her songs "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store." 

JoJo Siwa has released her own music, including her songs "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store."  (Getty Images)

The group is made up of Kiya Barczyszyn, Brooklynn Pitts, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Tamara Andreasyan and Bella Cianni Llerena. During the show's auditions, they sang and danced to their single "Candy Hearts" and then sang their song "Merry Go Round" during the show's semifinals. 

What seasons of "Dance Moms" is JoJo Siwa on? 

Siwa joined the Lifetime series "Dance Moms" during the firth season of the show in 2015 when she was just nine years old. She joined the show after competing on the spinoff show "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" in 2013. She was only on the show until the sixth season. 

