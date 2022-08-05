Candace Cameron Bure gifted JoJo Siwa-themed art kit amid recent drama: ‘Coincidence?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure opened a surprise package Thursday, and revealed that inside was a JoJo Siwa-themed diamond art kit amid their recent drama.

The "Full House" actress took to her Instagram Story to laugh off the unexpected gift.

"I just found this really funny," Bure, 46, remarked. "There’s a PR company that sent me a gift."

The note attached to the present said: "Candace – Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift!"

Bure added, "Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don’t know. But, it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we are going to do this."

The surprising gift comes on the heels of the "Dance Moms" alum declaring Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she’s ever met in a TikTok video she posted in July.

According to Siwa, Bure was dismissive of the "Dancing With the Stars" alum during a "Fuller House" premiere after party. Siwa, who was 11 years old at the time, had asked Bure to take a photo and was denied.

Following Siwa's TikTok, Bure shared an update on her Instagram stating that she had a conversation with Siwa, and that there is "no drama" between the two.

However, after this incident, Siwa told Page Six that Bure left out some details in her social media video.

"We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]," Siwa admitted. "She didn't share all the details of the meeting. But it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with."

"It was at the after-party that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that," Siwa told the outlet. "But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really upset."

On Tuesday, Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn, weighed in on the controversy surrounding her daughter and Bure on social media.

"At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people," Jessalyn's caption added. "Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."

