ENTERTAINMENT
Published

JoJo Siwa clarifies comments after being accused of saying 'lesbian' is a 'dirty' term: 'It is not a slur'

JoJo Siwa addressed fans on TikTok after backlash for 'gay icon' comments

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
JoJo Siwa responded to her millions of followers on TikTok following online backlash after being accused of saying "lesbian" was a "dirty word" during an interview last week.

"I never said that lesbian was a dirty word and I never, ever would say that it’s a dirty word because it is not," Siwa said in response to a fan comment calling out the former "Dance Moms" star.

"It is not a bad word, it is not a slur, and it is especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means."

Siwa explained she doesn't like "the sound" of the word as she sat in her room wearing a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt while reading and responding to comments on the video sharing app.

JoJo Siwa clarified remarks she made about using the word "lesbian" and said she didn't dislike the term, she just prefers to say she's gay.

JoJo Siwa clarified remarks she made about using the word "lesbian" and said she didn't dislike the term, she just prefers to say she's gay. (David Livingston)

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SPEAKS OUT ON JOJO SIWA DEEMING HER THE 'RUDEST CELEBRITY SHE'S EVER MET': 'NO DRAMA'

"I don’t hate the word lesbian. … Whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say that I’m gay," she clarified. "It’s not the word that flows off the tongue for me, if that makes sense."

Siwa came out last year and has since been in an off-and-on relationship with girlfriend Kylie Crew.

During an interview with Unapologetically released last week, the 19-year-old YouTube star discussed her "gay icon" status.

JoJo Siwa found fame at a young age starring on the reality television series "Dance Moms."

JoJo Siwa found fame at a young age starring on the reality television series "Dance Moms." (Getty Images)

JOJO SIWA EXPLAINS NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS ABSENCE: ‘DIDN’T GET AN INVITE'

"It’s not about being comfortable with being the face of the LGBTQ young demographic, young age, youngling," she said. "It’s about being honored with that. It’s something that I've been appointed by, not myself, by just the world calling me a gay icon, calling me this generation's icon. That is an honor that I do not take lightly."

When the topic of being called a "lesbian" was discussed, Siwa said, "I don't like the word itself. It's just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that's what I am. ... It's like the word moist. It's just like ... ugh!"

Siwa was recently involved in another online clash, this time with "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure after Siwa said Bure was a "rude" celebrity following an encounter from years ago.

Candace Cameron Bure weighed in after JoJo Siwa called her a rude celebrity. 

Candace Cameron Bure weighed in after JoJo Siwa called her a rude celebrity.  (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"It was at the after-party that she didn't want to take a picture with me, and I was OK with that," Siwa told Page Six. "But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really upset."

On Tuesday, Bure shared that there was "no drama" and they had a "great conversation" to patch up their relationship.

"At that time you were 11 and I broke your 11-year-old heart," the "Fuller House" actress said in a video shared on Instagram. "Especially as a mom it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way."

She added how important it is to be "mindful" of what's shared on TikTok and said, "Words matter and our actions matter. We all influence people around us." 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

