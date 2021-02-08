JoJo Siwa introduces girlfriend Kylie, says she's 'the happiest I've ever been' after coming out

JoJo Siwa is opening up even more.

The 17-year-old singer publicly came out last month as a member of the LGBTQ community, though she did not offer any specific label to describe herself. She had previously hinted at her identity on social media as well.

Now, the star has taken to Instagram to introduce the world to her girlfriend, Kylie.

Siwa shared a few pictures of herself and Kylie cuddled up, as well as a video clip of the pair jamming out to a song during a car ride.

JOJO SIWA COMES OUT AS A MEMBER OF THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY AFTER TEASING THE NEWS FOR DAYS

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend..." Siwa captioned the post. "And Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!"

The child star described Kylie as the "most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."

She concluded: "And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Kylie offered up a sweet reply in the comments.

"I love you most," she said. "Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been."

JOJO SIWA ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER BOARD GAME WITH HER NAME IS DEEMED INAPPROPRIATE BY PARENTS

Many more offered messages of support as well.

"Casually crying," wrote makeup guru Nikkie de Jager in the comments, adding rainbow and heart emojis.

"Winning!" commented choreographer Ricky Jackson.

A third fan added: "Happy for you both."

Kylie herself also shared a loving post in tribute to Siwa, similarly sharing pictures of the two embracing as well as video clips of them enjoying one another's company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fall in love with your best friend, guys," she captioned the post. "It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human."

Kylie concluded: "I love you sharky."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The best ever. I’m so lucky you’re my human," Siwa commented. "I love you forever and ever."