Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity revealed

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity has been revealed.

The woman is simply "a member of the staff" working on Depp's upcoming film, "Jeanne du Barry," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The movie will mark the actor's first appearance on the big screen following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Photos of Depp with the redheaded woman surfaced ahead of his performance at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, sparking speculation the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had struck up a new romantic relationship. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"She is his French teacher and there is no romantic connection whatsoever," the source further explained.

Depp will star as Louis XV in the film, which is currently in pre-production, according to IMDB. "Jeanne du Barry" will follow the life of Jeanne Bécu, Louis XV's last official mistress.

Actors Pierre Richard, Noémie Lvovsky and Maïwenn are also attached to the project.

People have been quick to speculate about Depp's love life following his high-profile legal battle against Heard.

Most recently rumors surfaced that the actor was dating his lawyer. Camille Vasquez shut down the rumors and revealed she has a boyfriend – who isn't Depp.

"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," the attorney previously told People magazine.

"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear."

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close," she continued. "But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that."

Vasquez helped Depp win his defamation case against Heard. The actor had sued the actress for libel over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. Depp maintained that he had been defamed despite not being named in the article.