Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity revealed

Depp will make his first on-screen debut since the defamation trial in 'Jeanne du Barry'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity has been revealed.

The woman is simply "a member of the staff" working on Depp's upcoming film, "Jeanne du Barry," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The movie will mark the actor's first appearance on the big screen following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Photos of Depp with the redheaded woman surfaced ahead of his performance at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, sparking speculation the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had struck up a new romantic relationship. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"She is his French teacher and there is no romantic connection whatsoever," the source further explained.

Johnny Depp is seen arriving with a redheaded woman who has been identified as his French teacher.

Johnny Depp is seen arriving with a redheaded woman who has been identified as his French teacher. (Backgrid)

JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ CALLS ROMANCE RUMORS ‘SEXIST,’ SAYS SHE'S ‘VERY HAPPY’ IN HER RELATIONSHIP

Depp will star as Louis XV in the film, which is currently in pre-production, according to IMDB. "Jeanne du Barry" will follow the life of Jeanne Bécu, Louis XV's last official mistress.

Actors Pierre Richard, Noémie Lvovsky and Maïwenn are also attached to the project.

People have been quick to speculate about Depp's love life following his high-profile legal battle against Heard.

Most recently rumors surfaced that the actor was dating his lawyer. Camille Vasquez shut down the rumors and revealed she has a boyfriend – who isn't Depp.

Depp has been dealing with speculation about his love life and rumors he was dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

Depp has been dealing with speculation about his love life and rumors he was dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez. (Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," the attorney previously told People magazine.

"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear."

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close," she continued. "But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that."

Depp recently won his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp recently won his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. (C Flanigan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vasquez helped Depp win his defamation case against Heard. The actor had sued the actress for libel over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. Depp maintained that he had been defamed despite not being named in the article.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending