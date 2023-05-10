Expand / Collapse search
Amber Heard
Published

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard spotted jogging in Spain after reportedly quitting Hollywood

Depp and Heard faced off in court almost a year ago

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Camille Vasquez talks about the upcoming appeal in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case Video

Camille Vasquez talks about the upcoming appeal in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case

Camille Vasquez greets fans outside Johnny Depp's concert in Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital)

Amber Heard has gone international.

Heard, 37, was photographed enjoying a run in Spain after the media storm that followed her highly-publicized defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard jogging in Spain

Amber Heard jogging in Spain after losing the defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp. (MEGA)

For her run, Heard dressed in a white tank top and leggings. She wore her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail and accessorized with a black hat.

It has been almost a year since Heard lost the defamation case against Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed Heard's 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, affected his career.

JOHNNY DEPP ENJOYING LIFE IN ENGLISH COUNTRYSIDE: ‘I CAN JUST BE ME’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard has allegedly moved to Spain and quit Hollywood, according to a report. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Heard counter sued claiming Depp's lawyer had defamed her with statements made to the Daily Mail.

After a six-week televised trial, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Despite the major loss, the jury did find one statement made by Depp's lawyer was defamatory of Heard and awarded the actress $2 million.

Following the court drama, Heard allegedly relocated to Spain and has decided to quit Hollywood, according to a report.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp squared off in a Virginia courtroom this summer during defamation trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each sued the other for defamation. (Getty Images)

Amber Heard on the witness stand in Virginia

Amber Heard lost the defamation case involving Johnny Depp. (Michael Reynolds/pool via Reuters)

"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source told the Daily Mail.

"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project," the source, a friend of Heard, added.

Heard has two projects currently in post-production; "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "In the Fire." However, she is not filming anything new, according to IMDB.

Meanwhile, Depp has completed filming for his latest project. The actor is starring as Louis XV in "Jeanne du Barry," which will follow the life of Jeanne Bécu, Louis XV's last official mistress.

Johnny Depp in courtroom

Johnny Depp just finished filming a new project. (Michael Reynolds)

