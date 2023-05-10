Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard spotted jogging in Spain after reportedly quitting Hollywood

Amber Heard has gone international.

Heard, 37, was photographed enjoying a run in Spain after the media storm that followed her highly-publicized defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

For her run, Heard dressed in a white tank top and leggings. She wore her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail and accessorized with a black hat.

It has been almost a year since Heard lost the defamation case against Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed Heard's 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, affected his career.

Heard counter sued claiming Depp's lawyer had defamed her with statements made to the Daily Mail.

After a six-week televised trial, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Despite the major loss, the jury did find one statement made by Depp's lawyer was defamatory of Heard and awarded the actress $2 million.

Following the court drama, Heard allegedly relocated to Spain and has decided to quit Hollywood, according to a report.

"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source told the Daily Mail.

"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project," the source, a friend of Heard, added.

Heard has two projects currently in post-production; "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "In the Fire." However, she is not filming anything new, according to IMDB.

Meanwhile, Depp has completed filming for his latest project. The actor is starring as Louis XV in "Jeanne du Barry," which will follow the life of Jeanne Bécu, Louis XV's last official mistress.

