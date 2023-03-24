Johnny Depp enjoying life in English countryside: 'I can just be me'

Johnny Depp is enjoying his peaceful environment in Somerset, England.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star revealed in an interview with local magazine Somerset Life that he has enjoyed living across the pond.

"I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me. I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special," Depp said, according to People magazine.

The actor gave credit to the area – and the people in Britain – for allowing him to live a mellow life.

"British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top," Depp told the publication. "I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family."

"I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded," he added.

The star shared that he enjoys life out of the spotlight.

"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," Depp admitted. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice."

Earlier this month, Depp helicoptered in for a surprise visit to an antique store in Northern England. Depp shopped for several hours at Hemswell Antique Centres in Lincolnshire until he had to leave for a flight, owner Robert Miller told FOX Business at the time.

The 59-year-old bought "many quirky items" in addition to furniture. "He also purchased some great guitars where we have a huge collection," Miller said.

According to the Evening Standard, Depp bought a home for 13 million pounds (about $15.9 million dollars) in 2014. The home is said to be on 850 acres of land and enclosed with walled gardens.

Depp's departure from the public eye comes after he rocked headlines last year in his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp was awarded a $10.35 million judgment against Heard in June after a sensational six-week trial that featured shocking allegations of physical and sexual abuse as both stars took turns on the witness stand.

The jury found that the "Aquaman" actress had defamed her ex-husband by penning a 2018 op-ed in which she identified herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." She did not mention Depp by name.

The jury awarded Heard a $2 million judgment in her countersuit that accused Depp of defaming her through his lawyer.