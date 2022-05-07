Johnny Depp fans mock Amber Heard for ‘fake crying’ on the stand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions.

Johnny Depp fans are not pleased with Amber Heard’s testimony.

Ever since the actress, 36, took the stand in her defamation trial against Depp, social media has been flooded with accusations that Heard is "fake crying" on the stand.

Heard spent two days on the stand, accusing her ex-husband, 58, of being physically abusive and conducting a "cavity search," reportedly believing she hid his cocaine in her vagina.

The "Aquaman" star was often emotional when she answered questions about her tumultuous marriage to Depp. Not all fans decided to poke because #IStandWithAmberHeard began trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Depp supporters aren’t all that convinced by her testimony.

Depp die-hards took to Twitter and TikTok following her testimony. "OMG I'm DYING," one Twitter user wrote. "Amber Heard is the worst actor EVER. This fake incoherent PERFORMANCE is sickening... All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury.. This is an EMBARASSMENT to survivors everywhere."

Another user claimed that Heard was "putting on the performance of her life".

Meanwhile over on TikTok, videos shared with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnny have been viewed over 8.3 billion times.

One video that has gone viral contains clips of Heard breaking down on the stand with the Kim Kardashian voiceover, "Ew, this is so cringe. Guilty," playing on top. The video has gained over 5.2 million likes since it was shared.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed by Heard published in the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Although the piece didn’t identify Depp by name, the impact on his career has been "catastrophic," his agent, Jack Whigham, testified.

Depp, once among the highest-paid actors in the world, can no longer land a studio movie role, his team claims.

Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, accusing Depp, 58, and his former attorney of conspiring to "destroy and defame" her.

The trial broke for a scheduled one-week break Thursday and is set to resume May 16, with Heard returning to the witness stand in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.