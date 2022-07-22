Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp filed a notice of appeal Friday challenging a Virginia jury's decision to award ex-wife Amber Heard $2 million in damages, the latest development in the warring exes' years-long legal saga.

The latest filing comes one day after the "Aquaman" actress filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, the first step in trying to overturn a verdict that ordered her to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages.

Depp, 59, accused Heard, 36, of defaming him by falsely calling herself a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, and the jury found in his favor on all his claims.

She countersued, arguing that Depp, through his attorney Adam Waldman, had defamed her by calling her allegations a "hoax."

After the sensational six-week trial, the jury found in Heard's favor on a single claim and awarded her $2 million, a judgment Depp is now appealing, according to the filing.

A source close to Depp told Fox News Digital the jury's decision was a clear win for him, and he'd like nothing more than for both of them to move on and heal.

But if Heard wants to pursue further litigation, he must file an appeal to ensure that the record and all relevant legal issues are preserved for the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The pair have been squaring off since 2016 when their 15-month marriage publicly imploded.

Heard claimed that Depp viciously beat her and once sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in a drug-fueled rage, allegations the Virginia jury soundly rejected.

Depp testified that Heard was the real abuser in their marriage, smashing his hand with a vodka bottle and slicing off the tip of his finger.

