Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal Thursday to challenge the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her after a jury determined that the "Aquaman" actress owed her ex-husband $10.35 million in damages.

Heard, 36, is asking the Virginia Court of Appeals to overturn the panel's decision after a shocking live-streamed trial that included allegations the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor had penetrated her with a liquor bottle and that she had lopped off the tip of his finger in a fit of rage.

The one-page notice filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court had to be entered within 30 days of the June 24 judgment and is a precursor to a comprehensive motion that will lay out in detail Heard's grounds for appeal.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict," Heard's spokesperson said in a statement.

"While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," the statement continued.

The latest filing comes after trial Judge Penney Azcarate shot down a series of Heard's post-verdict motions in which she alleged Depp, 59, had failed to prove his claims and that a wrong juror had been seated in the case.

After the six-week trial, a panel of seven jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive damages, finding that Heard had defamed him by penning a Washington Post op-ed referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim.

Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 — the maximum allowed under Virginia law — and entered a judgment against her for $10.35 million June 24.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim, finding that's Depp's lawyer had defamed her in a single statement made to the press.

A spokesperson for Depp said there is no basis for an appeal.

"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances," the spokesperson said. "We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

The warring exes have been squaring off in protracted legal battles for more than six years, much longer than their brief 15-month marriage.

Since her crushing defeat, Heard has been spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx in the Hamptons, while Depp has been on tour with English guitarist Jeff Beck in Europe.

Since her crushing defeat, Heard has been spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx in the Hamptons, while Depp has been on tour with English guitarist Jeff Beck in Europe.