Halle Berry
Published

Halle Berry, wearing plunging leather romper, shows off edgy buzz cut at movie premiere

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
It appears Halle Berry has a bold new hairdo.

The 52-year-old actress, who stars alongside Keanu Reeves in the new film “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of the back of her head, showing off an edgy undercut.

'JOHN WICK' STAR HALLE BERRY SHOWS OFF HER SHOOTING SKILLS IN BEHIND-THE-SCENES TEASER FOR NEW FILM

“Tonight’s line-up by the great @ohre.kilpatrick,” she said, apparently referring to her stylist Ohre Kilpatrick, per Page Six.

The “Catwoman” star debuted the fresh buzz at a special screening of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” At the event, Berry wore a plunging black leather romper and glittery, black heels by Oscar Tiye.

Halle Berry arrives for the Special Screening Of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

HALLE BERRY CHOOSES NEXT JAMES BOND ACTOR: 'I'D GO FOR HIM'

Berry, who pulled out all the stops to look the part of a professional assassin for the upcoming film (even taking part in intense weapons training), isn’t shy when it comes to Instagram.

In fact, the actress — who recently revealed who she’d like to see as the next James Bond — often takes to the photo-sharing platform with steamy photos of herself.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself in what appeared to be nothing but a tank top. Before, in March, Berry showed off her toned figure, posting a close-up photo of her abs while wearing a black bra and faux fur coat. In April, she again posted a racy snap — posing in an unbuttoned denim jacket with nothing underneath. Later that same month, Berry shared a risqué photo of herself immersed in a bubble bath.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.