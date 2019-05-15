'John Wick' star Halle Berry shows off her shooting skills in behind-the-scenes teaser for new film

Halle Berry pulled out all the stops to look the part of a professional assassin in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” including some intense weapons training.

In a video posted by the official “John Wick” Twitter page, Berry can be seen on a shooting range running drills with both handguns and a rifle. She’s reportedly been training vigorously to match her co-star, Keanu Reeves, in the third installment of the hit action franchise.

In the video, Berry is complimented by her trainers for her “double taps” and even impresses Reeves, who was there to cheer her on and get in some training himself. Reeves, who does most of his own stunts, also underwent intense weapons training for all three movies. Still, he couldn’t help but marvel at Berry’s work.

[WARNING: The videos below contain graphic language.]

In another video that showcased the intense training, they both took on for the fistfights featured in the movie, Reeves gushed about Berry’s worth ethic.

“Some people say they want to do John Wick training, and then it starts and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is John Wick training?’” Reeves says in the video. “And when Halle said she wanted to do that, [director Chad Stahelski] said, ‘Here you go.’ And Halle said, ‘Thank you, sir, can I please have some more?’”

“John Wick” will mark Berry’s first time working with Reeves. However, she recently revealed that their first collaboration could have happened in the 1994 action film “Speed.” The film, which focused on a bus that would explode if it dropped below a certain speed, starred Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

“I don't know if you know this, but I was offered ‘Speed’ before Sandra Bullock," Berry confessed to ET Online. "I stupidly said no. But in my defense, when I read the script the bus didn't leave the parking lot."