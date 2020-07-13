Kelly Preston's daughter, Ella, pays tribute to 'courageous' mother following her death

Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella, paid tribute to her late mother on social media shortly after news of her death was announced by her dad, John Travolta.

Preston’s husband confirmed her death on Instagram, revealing that it followed a private two-year battle with breast cancer. Shortly after, Ella, 20, took to the social media platform herself to share a tribute to her “courageous” mother.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she began the post, sharing the same photo that her father did. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

She continued her tribute by thanking her late mom for a myriad of things she did while raising her.

“Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place,” she wrote. “You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Preston was born on Oct. 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She studied acting at the University of Southern California before starring in the romantic comedy film, "Mischief," her first major movie role, according to People.

She went on to star in such hit films as 1988's "Twins," 1996's "Jerry Maguire," and 1999's "For Love of the Game" alongside Kevin Costner.

Preston also had frequent guest-starring roles on TV series like “Medium," “CSI: Cyber” and “Joey.”

She is survived by her husband, 66, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.

In May of 2019, Preston shared some glowing words for her daughter on Instagram after watching her performance and subsequent press tour for “The Poison Rose.”

“Still in absolute awe of my stunning daughter,” she wrote at the time. “I just re-watched all of her interviews from this past week doing press for #thepoisonrose and she has jumped into 'the family business' as an absolute natural. It floored me how poised, confident, elegant, sweet, gorgeous (I don’t think there are actually enough adjectives in the English language for me to properly articulate how perfectly she held her own)... I am beyond proud of her and all of her accomplishments, but most of all I am proud and honored to have her as my daughter.”