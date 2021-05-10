John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

John Travolta and his family celebrated their first Mother's Day without Kelly Preston.

The 67-year-old actor posted a tribute to his late wife Sunday on Instagram.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," Travolta wrote. "We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day."

Preston died on July 12 at her home in Florida after a battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram at the time. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. "

He continued: "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

The "Grease" star and the "Jerry Maguire" star were married for 28 years and share two surviving children: daughter Ella, 21, son Benjamin,10.

The pair lost their son, Jett, in 2009 when he was 16 years old after he had a seizure while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas.

In April, Travolta opened up about the grieving process to Esquire Spain.

"I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal," he admitted. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person's journey."

"The most important thing you can do to help another person when they are in mourning is allow them to live through it and not complicate it with yours," Travolta advised. "Even though it's great to have company, sometimes it turns into you helping them instead of you working on your loss and grief."