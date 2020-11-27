John Travolta thanks fans in emotional post on first Thanksgiving since Kelly Preston’s death

John Travolta is thankful for the well-wishes he said he’s received from fans and peers in the months-long wake since the death of his wife Kelly Preston earlier this year.

The 66-year-old “Pulp Fiction” star said as much on Thursday in a social media video addressed to his followers on what was Travolta’s first Thanksgiving without Preston since she died after a two-year bout with breast cancer. She was 57.

"I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," Travolta said. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

Preston and Travolta were married for 28 years and shared three children together – Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 10. Their eldest son Jett, died in 2009 at when he was 16 years old and would have turned 28 this year.

Travolta announced the heartbreaking news of Preston’s death in an Instagram post at the time.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he wrote. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

The “Grease” star also paid tribute to Preston in October on what would have been her 58th birthday.

In the Instagram post, Travolta shared a side-by-side image of his parents' wedding and one from the day he and Preston entered into their 1991 nuptials.

"Happy Birthday hon!" Travolta wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

A frequent collaborator and Travolta’s co-star in “Grease” and “Two of a Kind,” actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, who also had breast cancer, recently told Fox News that Travolta is “doing as well as anyone can” considering the tragic loss.

“John is my friend and he chooses to be private about this but he's doing as well as anyone can be after losing their wife,” Newton-John said. “Kelly, she was the most wonderful, beautiful, radiant mother and woman and losing her is incredibly sad.”

The British-Australian performer said she launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which is her vehicle to make a real impact in the ongoing fight against cancer, in large part because of Preston.

“It really strengthens my resolve to do what I'm doing so I can find other ways to treat cancer,” Newton-John said of Preston’s death. “We all want to see an end to it. So that's going to keep me going.”