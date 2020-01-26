Olivia Newton-John gives health update on breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John has offered an update on her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 71-year-old actress opened up at the G'Day USA event on Saturday, revealing that she has no plans of letting cancer slow her down.

“Life is a gift and I’ve had an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it and I want to help other people with cancer of course,” she said (via People).

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK GIVES HEALTH UPDATE, SHARES HIS PLANS AFTER RETIREMENT

“I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want to see it in my lifetime so other people don’t have to suffer," added Newton-John at the gala, where money was raised for wildfire relief in Australia.

Newton-John's first cancer diagnosis came in 1992 before fighting it off again in 2013. In 2017, however, Newton-John was told that the cancer had spread to her bones.

“I’m winning over it well and that’s how I see it,” she said of her illness. “I don’t think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a really good thing and I’m getting stronger and better all the time! I’m doing well!”

KOBE BRYANT DEAD: STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO NBA LEGEND KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH

John Travolta, who co-starred in "Grease" with Newton-John, was also at the event and spoke about her optimistic attitude.

“Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her and I think she looks at it from the glass half full always and that’s her beautiful, natural approach towards life and I think we all need to do that,” said Travolta, 65.

In September of 2019, Newton-John was interviewed by Gayle King, when she said: "I’m happy. I’m lucky. I’m grateful. I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on living it.”

“‘Why me?’ has never been a part of it,” she said. “But I never felt victimized... Maybe deep down I knew there was a reason or a purpose for it, or maybe I needed to create one to make it OK for myself. Because, again, it’s a decision: ‘How am I gonna deal with it?’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newton-John told King that she's "gonna live longer" than what the statistics surrounding her prognosis have implied.