Bruce Willis gets support from his 'good friend' and ‘Pulp Fiction’ co-star John Travolta: ‘I love you Bruce’

John Travolta is showing support to his "good friend" Bruce Willis after Willis' aphasia diagnosis was announced by his family Wednesday.

Travolta, 68, shared two throwback images on Instagram with Willis and a heartfelt caption in support of the actor.

"Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking," Travolta wrote.

"Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce."

The two actors worked together in the '90s on "Pulp Fiction" and reunited nearly 30 years later on their latest film, "Paradise City." A release date has yet to be announced.

On Wednesday, Willis’ family revealed he is stepping away from his acting career as he battles his diagnosis.

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read.

"This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Following the announcement, directors, producers and former co-stars who worked with Willis on various movies in recent years recalled the concerns they expressed over what they viewed as an obvious decline in his ability to perform at his best.

Directors, such as Mike Burns ("Out of Death") and Jesse V. Johnson ("White Elephant") said his lines and monologues had to be reduced as he had difficulty remembering them and even understanding why he was on set.

Burns said he first relayed the message that Willis' script in "Out of Death" would need to be cut "by about five pages" in a June 2020 email to the screenwriter, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Willis’ most recent acting role is in the upcoming action-packed thriller, "Paradise City," in which he stars alongside Travolta and Praya Lundberg.

Production for his final movie began in Maui, Hawaii, in May 2021, Deadline reported. Willis plays the role of Ryan Swan, a bounty hunter seeking revenge on the man who killed his father, who is played by Travolta.

