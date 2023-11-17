John Rich's Thanksgiving plans include 'shooting skeet' and a surprise chef: 'Nothing better'

John Rich is looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rich, who recently released his new single "The Man," dished on his "favorite time of the year."

"We'll probably be outside shooting skeet, hitting some targets, building a big campfire, you know, that kind of stuff," he told Fox News Digital.

JOHN RICH WOULD SACRIFICE MUSIC CAREER FOR HIS CHILDREN: ‘MOST IMPORTANT JOB’

The country music star shared that he has a little surprise chef in the kitchen helping with the festivities this year – his 12-year-old son, Colt.

"My youngest son, Colt… He has told me over the past couple of years he wants to be a chef."

Rich, 49, explained that his son gets his cooking inspiration on YouTube and has whipped up a couple of entrées for his loving family.

"I'll be like, ‘What do you watch?’ And he goes, ‘I'm learning how to fry chicken. I'm learning how to make banana bread,’" Rich remarked. "He'll send me to the grocery store to get a list of all these ingredients. He made yeast rolls the other night."

JOHN RICH SLAMS 'WOKE CULTURE,' SAYS PEOPLE DON'T WANT IT 'IN THEIR FACE LIKE A BULLHORN'

The "Save a Horse" singer added that his son will give a helping hand to the "ladies of the family" in the kitchen for Thanksgiving.

WATCH: JOHN RICH'S 12-YEAR-OLD SON IS A YOUNG CHEF, SENDS HIS FAMOUS DAD TO THE GROCERY STORE FOR INGREDIENTS

"This is my absolute favorite time of the year because you work your tail off all year long. You get to this part of the year, the weather cools off, the family shows up… Nothing better."

Rich shares two young boys with his wife Joan — Colt, 12, and Cash, 13. The country star said Colt was named after American businessman Samuel Colt.

He is a proud father and revealed he would make major sacrifices for his children, including giving up his music career.



JOHN RICH REACTS TO GARTH BROOKS' DECISION TO SELL ‘EVERY BRAND OF BEER’ AMID BUD LIGHT DRAMA

"Raising your kids is the most important job a man or a woman has if they have kids. ... Spending time with my two boys ... teaching them about the world they're looking at today, getting them ready for what they're going to run into when they become young men, that is job No. 1," Rich told Fox News Digital.

WATCH: JOHN RICH PREPARES KIDS FOR ‘NONSENSE’ WORLD

"I would never sing another note if you said, 'Give up your music, give up your kids.' Are you kidding? Not even a question… There's nothing I would not do for my two kids."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When it comes to new music, the country star has turned to his late grandfather for inspiration.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

With his new single, "The Man," Rich honored his grandfather, a World War II veteran.

"I had the great pleasure and really the advantage, in my opinion, of spending a lot of my life around this old man, World War II veteran. Quite the stories that he told," Rich told Fox News Digital.

WATCH: JOHN RICH HONORS LATE GRANDFATHER, WWII VETERAN, WITH NEW SONG 'THE MAN'

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I grew up knowing the gritty details of what he did in World War II… That's become a big part of why I feel so strongly about our military, is knowing what he went through. I mean, it was awful."

"The Good Lord And The Man" crooner recalled his late grandfather’s tumultuous journey after World War II ended. Rich said the veteran suffered from PTSD and was "hooked on morphine" for a few years after the war.

"I wrote this song in memory of him and about my experience with him. But, more broadly, I wrote the song about all of them," Rich added, referring to veterans. "You know, ‘The Man,’ to me, yeah, it was him for me, but ‘The Man’ to somebody else is their father, their grandfather, someone in their family that served the country."

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter released "The Man" in honor of Veterans Day, and the single is featured on his recent project "The Country Truth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rich hopes "The Man" will leave a lasting impact on the future generation as he remembers the "greatest generation" of World War II veterans.