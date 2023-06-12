John Rich doesn't think AI could be any worse than the state of country music today

John Rich is less concerned with the advancements in artificial intelligence than he is with the expansion of country music, questioning if the technology could produce better quality music than what country artists are releasing now.

"Could AI do any worse than some of the country singers that are out there right now?" Rich wondered during an interview with Fox News Digital, without naming names. "I'm not sure that's even possible."

One thing's for sure, according to Rich: AI has nothing on the legends.

"Listen, you can't replicate the great songwriters. You just can't. I mean, you're talking about Albert Einstein honky-tonk songwriters."

"I'd like to see AI write ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,’" Rich said of the 1980 track from the late George Jones.

"It ain't gonna happen. Now, they might be able to take some redundant-sounding song and turn it into another redundant-sounding song, but that's the state of country music as it is today anyways.

"I don't see it as a huge threat," Rich added. "I think if you want to make sure that your songs stick out, why don't you write ‘em and sing ’em like nobody else can, including AI."

The Big & Rich singer also spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of his CMA Fest performance about "woke culture" and his Redneck Riviera whiskey brand.

"While other brands decide to market their products however they want to, for me, it's very simple," he said. "Redneck Riviera is about God, family, country. We celebrate hard work. We celebrate patriotism.

"We celebrate what makes our country the greatest country that's ever existed in the history of the Earth. We're the only country that ever told its citizens that they had a God-given right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."