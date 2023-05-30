Country stars sound alarm on 'Wild West' of AI in music; exec talks taking legal action

At the heart of most talented singers is their innate ability to write meaningful music.

In the country music world, there is a premium for artists who can not only sing but write their own hits, so for some country stars, the concept of artificial intelligence being used in the music industry is nonsense.

"I would struggle to think something that couldn't feel could really write a song, to make somebody else feel," musician Riley Green told Fox News Digital of the threat of AI in music at the ACM Awards.

"I mean, the world's always going to change. Anything's going to happen. Nothing's worth freaking out over, I think is the main thing. … Real country writers, I think, are going to be around forever," said singer Nate Smith.

Other artists have fears over AI's involvement within the industry.

"I don't really know. I played around with … a little bit of the AI stuff," Tracy Lawrence told Fox News Digital. "It's a little scary that it's kind of out there in the Wild West. I'd like to see some more regulations on it."

Mitch Glazier, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), says regulation is a top concern.

"Through takedown notices, cease-and-desist letters" and other enforcement, the RIAA has made it a priority to take down music on streaming services that is artificially created and infringes upon an artist's name and likeness, Glazier told Fox News Digital.

"We also have been looking at and are considering any litigation that's necessary to protect the rights of our artists. So, very, very rapid response, as you can imagine," Glazier said. "What fans really want is real music."

"I'm afraid it's going to get out of hand real quick," Lawrence said. "I hope that we put some buffers in place. Songwriters should be able to write their songs from their mind. They don't need AI helping them write songs. There's a lot of things we can use it for that probably, we really shouldn't, so we'll see how it turns out."

Glazier understands why creatives feel threatened: "When you're an artist, you spend your whole life grappling with what you want to put out to the world, how you want to express your ideas, what is your art," he said. "And a lot of times it's very personal, and it reflects your lived experience.

"It's your genius. … It’s the essence of who you are. So, to have that taken from you is a very personal and objectionable act," he said of music manipulation. "And even if it's done, you know, sometimes by people who might love your work … that is not the art that the artist is ... agreeing to make and that reflects who they are. Having your name and your likeness and your image and your voice appropriated is an incredibly scary and vulnerable act that I think that [artists] take very personally."

However, the music exec admits that as concerning as AI is – mainly "the speed at which [it] can churn out fake product" – there are also benefits.

"There are lots of incredible uses for AI in [the] music industry, everything from increasing productivity to, you know, applications that artists can use to push the limits of their expression or to create expression that they want to create in ways that they couldn't do before, or insights that artists can have and record labels can have on everything from the best places to tour to data analysis that will help them effectively manage their rights and their art.

"So, it's … a hugely exciting technology that I think the industry will wholeheartedly embrace while at the same time very forcefully protecting their rights," he added.

Musician Tyler Hubbard sees both sides of the coin, telling Fox News Digital, "I don't really know a whole lot about the AI … I've heard a little bit about it. It sounds like it could be pretty awesome and also pretty crazy and scary, too."

"As long as it doesn't learn how to write songs and perform on stage, I'll be OK. But you never know," he joked.

