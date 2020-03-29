John Prine, 73, hospitalized in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Prine is another star to fall ill amid the coronavirus pandemic following "indeterminate" test results.

The singer-songwriter, 73, was taken to the hospital on Thursday after experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to a Twitter statement from his family.

"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," the statement read. "He was intubated Saturday evening, and continued to receive care, but his situation is critical."

Prine is a Grammy-winning folk-country musician often described as one of the most important songwriters of his generation. He has twice been diagnosed with and then beaten cancer.

"This is hard news for us to share," the statement continued. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now."

The message concluded: "And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Prine's wife, Fiona, previously announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram video, she shared her diagnosis, noting that she has "some of the typical symptoms."

According to Fiona, Prine's test came back "indeterminate" after she tested positive a few weeks ago.