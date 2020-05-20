John Patrick Mahon, who starred in 'L.A. Confidential' and 'Zodiac,' dead at 82

John Patrick Mahon, a director and actor known for his roles in “L.A. Confidential” and “Zodiac,” died of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 3. He was 82.

Mahon played the police chief in 1997’s “L.A. Confidential” starring Kevin Spacey and Russell Crowe, and had a small part as the river captain in “Zodiac” with Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal. His other notable big screen performances include “The Exorcist” and “Armageddon.”

Mohan also appeared on Broadway alongside Al Pacino in “Richard III.” In 1971, he was nominated for best actor of the year by the New York Drama Critics for his role as Father Hanley in “Nobody Hears a Broken Drum.”

In addition, the actor also made several television appearances in shows including “The X-Files,” “Frasier” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” He was the sole voice for companies like Stanley Tools, Ping Golf and Pennzoil for many years. Mahon also wrote multiple stage plays, screenplays and a memoir entitled “A Life of Make Believe.”

As a director, Mahon led New York productions of “Hair,” “Camelot,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” He directed multiple productions of Jason Miller’s “That Championship Season” with Broderick Crawford, which he won a straw hat award for as best director of the east coast in 1974.

Born in Scranton, Pa., Mahon attended the University of Scranton where he studied classical languages and English literature. In 1950, he contracted poliomyelitis and never recovered full motor function of his left arm, spending much of his career in entertainment paralyzed by the infection.

Mahon is survived by his two children, Katharine Elizabeth Ann and Joseph Patrick Mahon.