John Lydon opens up about his wife Nora Forster’s battle with Alzheimer’s: ‘I’m not going to abandon her’

John Lydon is opening up about his wife’s battle with Alzheimer ’s disease.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, also known as Johnny Rotten, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to discuss the devastating neurological disorder that has impacted the couple’s lives.

The 65-year-old married Nora Forster, 78, in 1979. He first revealed the German publishing heiress’ diagnosis in 2018 and has since devoted his time to being her caretaker.

"It’s come on really strong and really quick," said the star on the morning show. "You’re asked questions of course by the doctors. ‘When did the symptoms first start?’ But I really don’t know as I told the last doctor. She’s always been able to lose her keys. Are these indicators?"

"She can go back 20 years and remember in the greatest detail with complete accuracy," he shared. "Now that’s fascinating. For me it’s a journey I have to travel and I’m not going to abandon her."

Lydon admitted that in some ways, Forster’s struggle has been a "strange blessing" because not only it has brought them closer together, but he has learned a lot about himself.

And after 45 years of marriage, Lydon said the secret behind their union was arguing.

"We rowed openly and willingly with the greatest of pleasure," he said. "It’s really loose. You need to do that and let off the steam."

As the interview concluded, Lydon got visibly emotional as he spoke about his spouse.

"Tell Nora I love her," said Lydon as he looked at the camera.

Back in August, Lydon told U.K.’s Mirror that it hasn’t been easy witnessing a loved one suffer from a mental decline.

"It’s tough to deal with advice from people who absolutely mean well," he told the outlet. "But I have people who talk to me about their mother or their aunt, who are going through dementia. And it’s not the same for me because Nora’s my significant other. It’s a huge world of difference. And there’s no real literature out there or expert advice to help me."

Lydon added that the two spend their time watching classic comedies on television. The couple resides in the seaside Los Angeles suburb of Marina del Rey.

"We’ve always had a good sense of humor," he said. "That’s absolutely vital. I think humor keeps you smart."

Back in 2014, Lydon got candid about his relationship with Forster.

"When I first met Nora, my future wife, we disliked each other so much we were drawn together like magnets," he told The Guardian at the time. "She was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen. She was also well educated, funny and dressed magnificently, with a wink to ‘40s film noir. I have never been unfaithful, though I had plenty of opportunities in the Sex Pistols."

"… The idea of losing Nora is unbearable," he continued. "If one of us goes before the other it will be murder for the survivor. She is older than me but women live longer, so we should die at exactly the same time. That would be perfect."