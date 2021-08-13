Sex Pistols star John Lydon says his wife’s Alzheimer’s battle has made them ‘love each other even more’

John Lydon is feeling rotten.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, also known as Johnny Rotten, has devoted his time to being a caretaker for his wife Nora Forster, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease. The musician admitted he’s worried about leaving his spouse in Los Angeles behind as he embarks on a book tour in the U.K. next month

The 65-year-old is promoting his new memoir "I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right" after he was forced to postpone it for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s gonna involve a lot of heartache," he told U.K.’s Mirror on Friday. "I need to have monitors in the home. Being away for lengths of time will be tough and I need to make that as brief as possible. You can’t take situations like my domestic situation on the road. It’s not gonna work. I’ve tried and it drove everybody insane."

The outlet noted that the punk star has been with Forster, 78, for 45 years. He shared that his spouse requires "24/7" attention.

"That’s my duty and I’m more than happy to do that," he said. "It’s difficult when there’s a workload, but I have to cope with it."

According to the outlet, Lydon opened up about caring for Forster in his new book. Lydon described how he was determined to look after her himself.

"We’re not dealing with the walking dead," he explained. "It’s a matter of memory fusing in and out. I had those issues when I was younger, coming out of meningitis. So I’m absolutely in the right place for it. It makes us love each other even more, no question. We’d never be, ‘Oh dear, time to lock you away.’ No."

However, it’s not easy witnessing your loved one suffer from a mental decline.

"It’s tough to deal with advice from people who absolutely mean well," he told the outlet. "But I have people who talk to me about their mother or their aunt, who are going through dementia. And it’s not the same for me because Nora’s my significant other. It’s a huge world of difference. And there’s no real literature out there or expert advice to help me."

Lydon added that the two spend their time watching classic comedies on television. The couple resides in the seaside Los Angeles suburb of Marina del Rey.

"We’ve always had a good sense of humor," he said. "That’s absolutely vital. I think humor keeps you smart."

The outlet reported that Forster, who was born into a wealthy German newspaper family, was working as a music promoter in London when she first met Lydon. They married in 1979. The couple publicly revealed her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2018.

Back in 2014, Lydon got candid about his relationship with Forster.

"When I first met Nora, my future wife, we disliked each other so much we were drawn together like magnets," he told The Guardian at the time. "She was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen. She was also well educated, funny and dressed magnificently, with a wink to ‘40s film noir. I have never been unfaithful, though I had plenty of opportunities in the Sex Pistols. We both played the field before we met and found it very wanting."

"The idea of losing Nora is unbearable," he continued. "If one of us goes before the other it will be murder for the survivor. She is older than me but women live longer, so we should die at exactly the same time. That would be perfect."