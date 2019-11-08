John Legend, Kelly Clarkson release updated version of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson just dropped the updated version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

The two "Voice" coaches collaborated to create a modernized version of the Christmas classic — fully of reworked lines in light of the original’s growingly controversial lyrics.

In the original tune, which has been covered by many artists since its debut, a female sings: "I really can’t stay,” to which a man responds: "But baby, it’s cold outside.” In another part of a song, a woman is heard singing lines like "Say what's in this drink?", "The answer is no" and "I've gotta get home."

Though the original song was released in 1944, factors such as the #MeToo movement and Bill Cosby’s rape charges have led some modern-day listeners to question the original’s lyrical content.

As a result, both Legend and Clarkson have worked to create a less offensive version, replacing many of the original’s lyrics.

For example, the original track includes the verse, “The neighbors might think (Baby it's bad out there) / Say what's in this drink (No cabs to be had out there) / I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now) / To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell).”

In contrast, Legend and Clarkson’s version swaps out those lyrics in favor of: “What will my friends think? (It's your body and your choice) / If I have one more drink? (It's your body and your choice) / Ooh you really know how (Your eyes are like starlight now) / To cast a spell (One look at you and then I fell).”

Users on Twitter had mixed reactions to the updated track.

One user said that Legend and Clarkson did a “great job.”

However, not all responses were positive.

One user simply wrote, “No thanks.”

Another user pointed out that they should not have made it “P.C.”

This user pointed out that the song did not need a remake to begin with.