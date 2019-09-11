Kelly Clarkson named Norwegian Cruise ship's godmother

Miss Independent just picked up a big new responsibility.

Norwegian Cruise Lines named Kelly Clarkson as the godparent to their new cruise ship, Norwegian Encore. This means that the “Since U Been Gone” singer will be the front and center during the ship’s christening ceremony.

Norwegian's President and CEO Andy Stuart made the announcement Tuesday on Clarkson’s new talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to Stuart, Clarkson was recommended to him by fellow cruise-ship godparent Elvis Duran, a famous radio personality from New York City.

In a press release obtained by Fox News, Stuart said, “We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values. Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment. We are honored to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore’s debut in Miami with her, this November.”

“I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami,” Clarkson said, per the press release. “I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests.”

On the Norwegian Cruise Line travel blog, the company confirmed that the Norwegian Encore is set to launch from Miami in November. Clarkson will be present at the Christening Ceremony, where she’ll serve as the central figure and, according to tradition, bring the ship luck.

As announced late last year, the Norwegian Encore will also boast two Aqua Parks (one for adults and one aimed at younger guests), laser tag, and the largest go-cart track at sea — the last of which reportedly extends 13 feet over the side of the ship, so drive carefully.