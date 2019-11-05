John Legend, Kelly Clarkson's 'Baby It's Cold Outside' version is 'ridiculous,' Sharon Osbourne says

Sharon Osbourne went after John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for re-recording the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

“The Voice” coaches announced last week that they're recording a new version of the 1944 classic, written by Frank Loesser, after some say its lyrics have grown problematic over the years over the notion of consent.

But Osbourne said on “The Talk” Monday that the notion of rewriting problematic songs is “ridiculous.”

“What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to… re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, ‘Oh, I can change the lyrics on that,’” she said.

PIERS MORGAN RIPS JOHN LEGEND FOR REWRITING 'BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' INSTEAD OF RAPPERS' 'FILTH'

"It’s, to me, like a master painting," Osbourne argued. "It’s a piece of art."

The 67-year-old took issue with a specific lyric that was revealed in a sample of the song released by the musicians. Instead of the song being about an overly persistent male suitor trying to convince a reluctant woman to spend the night with him, Clarkson sings: “What will my friends think?... If I have one more drink?”

“It’s your body, and your choice,” Legend replies.

"To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'Your mind and your body'? What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous," Osbourne exclaimed. "I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That's not right."

The segment concluded with Osbourne declaring that one simply shouldn’t re-record a song that they actively dislike, to which most of her co-hosts agreed.

SHARON OSBOURNE DESCRIBES COMPLICATIONS FROM PLASTIC SURGERY: 'I LOOKED LIKE ELVIS'

Last year, a Cleveland radio station, WDOK, withdrew the song from its lineup after a listener expressed concern over the standard's lyrics.

“It wasn't really our decision," WDOK host Desiray told Fox 8 at the time. "It's the decision of our listeners."

She continued: "People might say, ‘Oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it's not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of a situation. The tune might be catchy, but let's maybe not promote that sort of an idea."

Meanwhile, criticism of the song drew backlash from some, with actor Dennis Quaid saying it was "going a little far" to call it problematic, and Dean Martin's daughter, Deena, saying she "was absolutely flabbergasted" that critics wanted the number scrapped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The song will be featured on Legend's forthcoming expanded version of "A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition," which will drop on Nov. 8. Clarkson featured the traditional version of the song on her Christmas album "Wrapped in Red" in 2013.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.