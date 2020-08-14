John Legend, Billie Eilish, and more set to perform at 2020 DNC

John Legend, The Chicks, Common, and Billie Eilish are among the performers scheduled to appear next week at the Democratic National Convention.

Also in the lineup: Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills.

They will be featured at points during the four nights of the convention.

“These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November,” Stephanie Cutter, program executive for the convention, said in a statement.

Convention organizers said that they will perform new songs and American classics. On Monday evening, youth choir members across the country will perform the National Anthem, with Commonwealth Youthchoirs arranging 57 members representing the 50 states and territories.

Because of the coronavirus, almost all of the convention will take place virtually, after Democrats scrapped plans for speakers to travel to host city Milwaukee.

The entertainment lineup is in line with previous Democratic conventions, which have drawn on the party’s heavy support from the entertainment industry. In 2016, Broadway stars, including Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel, gathered to sing "What the World Needs Now." Hudson, Porter and Legend already have performed at fundraising events for Joe Biden.

The executive producer of the DNC is Ricky Kirshner, who has produced the Tony Awards and the Super Bowl halftime shows.