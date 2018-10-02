John Legend announces new Christmas album: 'I've been wanting to do it for a long time'

Calling all John Legend fans: this Christmas may be one for the ages.

The 39-year-old singer shared plans for a holiday album on Instagram Monday.

“This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas!” he captioned a video. “I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour!”

Legend admitted a Christmas album had been on his mind for some time.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time. I went to Raphael Saadiq and I was like ‘Brother, can you produce it for me?’” he recalled in the video.

The star also gave fans an idea of which kinds of songs to expect on the 14-track project.

“We recorded eight classic Christmas songs, plus six brand-new Christmas songs,” he shared.

In the lead-up to the Oct. 26 release, fans can check out a 30-second clip of his take on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on his website. They can also hear a snippet of “Bring Me Love,” which People reports is a brand-new track.

Those looking for holiday cheer can check out Legend live when he hits the road to promote the album with 24 tour dates in November and December.