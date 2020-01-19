John Cusack at Bernie Sanders rally: World has '10-12-year window' to stop climate change, 'predatory capitalism'

Actor John Cusack sounded the alarm on climate change and “predatory capitalism” while introducing presidential primary contender Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Saturday afternoon rally in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The 53-year-old actor declared that billionaires were “getting nervous,” while the corporate media were “confused” about Sanders’ campaign.

“And, it seems like every conceivable power structure on earth is trying to kill or derail our movement, but we’re still here,” he said.

He then decried a form of capitalism he dubbed “predatory capitalism,” which “takes our lives... our labor, our spirt, our air and water, even our earth.”

He continued, “Bernie respects us enough to tell the truth, the hard truth: We have a 10-to-12-year window to radically transform our energy systems, or climate change, predatory capitalism, and endless war economies will rob us of the right to any future at all.”

Cusack praised Sanders for telling his followers not to despair, but to act.

“We have never had a movement candidate this close to power with a revolutionary movement he’s led and built, ready-to-go, all the way to change the country and help heal the world,” he said.

Cusack’s doomsday remark was reminiscent of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comment when she compared climate to World War II and warned that the world would end in 12 years if it was not addressed.

While many international reports have raised alarms about climate change, they stopped short of predicting the end of the world.