Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89

Aniston shared news of her father's death in a heartfelt Instagram post

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 14 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actor John Aniston has died.

Jennifer Aniston confirmed her father's death Monday on Instagram.

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she began her caption. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!"

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer Aniston announced her father's death Monday in a tribute shared to Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston announced her father's death Monday in a tribute shared to Instagram. (Getty Images)

‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ ENDS RUN ON NBC, MOVES TO STREAMING ON PEACOCK

John Aniston arrives at the 38th annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held in Las Vegas on June 19, 2011.

John Aniston arrives at the 38th annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held in Las Vegas on June 19, 2011. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Jennifer shared photos of herself and her father in the post.

"Don't forget to visit," she concluded the tribute.

John was known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives," "The West Wing" and "Journeyman."

"Days of Our Lives" star Alison Sweeney paid tribute to the actor in a statement. 

"I have so many wonderful memories of working with John over the years. He was such a talented actor and a true professional," she told Fox News Digital. "I’ll always remember his fabulously dry sense of humor. John would entertain everyone telling jokes during rehearsals, with nearby cast and crew drawn in because he always delivered a perfect, sharp, and hilarious punch line. He will be missed every day."

John also grabbed roles in "Gilmore Girls," "Mad Men" and "Search for Tomorrow."

John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis in "Days of Our Lives."

John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis in "Days of Our Lives." (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

John was recently honored with the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award. Jennifer accepted the award on his behalf.

"This is truly a special moment for me," she said while appearing virtually for the ceremony in June. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston during the 22nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston during the 22nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Along with Jennifer, John is survived by his son and wife, Sherry Rooney. 

He is preceded in death by Jennifer's mother and his first wife Nancy Dow. She passed in 2016.

Trending