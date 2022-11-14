John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89

Actor John Aniston has died.

Jennifer Aniston confirmed her father's death Monday on Instagram.

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she began her caption. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!"

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer shared photos of herself and her father in the post.

"Don't forget to visit," she concluded the tribute.

John was known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives," "The West Wing" and "Journeyman."

"Days of Our Lives" star Alison Sweeney paid tribute to the actor in a statement.

"I have so many wonderful memories of working with John over the years. He was such a talented actor and a true professional," she told Fox News Digital. "I’ll always remember his fabulously dry sense of humor. John would entertain everyone telling jokes during rehearsals, with nearby cast and crew drawn in because he always delivered a perfect, sharp, and hilarious punch line. He will be missed every day."

John also grabbed roles in "Gilmore Girls," "Mad Men" and "Search for Tomorrow."

John was recently honored with the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award. Jennifer accepted the award on his behalf.

"This is truly a special moment for me," she said while appearing virtually for the ceremony in June. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Along with Jennifer, John is survived by his son and wife, Sherry Rooney.

He is preceded in death by Jennifer's mother and his first wife Nancy Dow. She passed in 2016.