Joey Molland, Badfinger guitarist, dead at 77

Joey Molland, the last surviving member of the 1970s Welsh rock band Badfinger, has died. He was 77.

Paul Davie, Molland's longtime friend and social media manager, told Fox News Digital that the musician died on Saturday, March 1, due to complications from diabetes and pneumonia. He had been in the hospital for just over three months at the time of his death.

On March 2, the band's official Facebook page announced his death.

"Well, the day we never wanted to see has arrived," the statement read. "Joey (Joseph Charles) Molland passed away last night, surrounded by Mary (his partner), his two sons, and other family members at 11:39pm CST."

"Needless to say, although I knew the situation was bad, it was still a shock to the system. I'm sure if you're reading this for the first time, it's a shock to yours, as well," the statement continued. "Thank you, Joey...for keeping the band's music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all."

A few months prior to his death, his partner, Mary Joyce, started a GoFundMe for him as he continued to battle various health issues.

"Joey was vaguely ill throughout the fall, and then in early December acquired a very bad bacterial infection due to his diabetes," a message from the GoFundMe read. "The infection caused septicemia and traveled through his body, causing harm in multiple critical organs and bones."

Molland's life changed when he joined Badfinger in 1969 along with former members Pete Ham, Tom Evans and Mike Gibbins.

The band found mega success with hits such as "Baby Blue," "No Matter What," "Day After Day" and "Without You." They were the first band to be signed to The Beatles' label, Apple Records.

Beatles legend Paul McCartney wrote their first major single, "Come and Get It."

According to USA Today, Molland also worked on various solo Beatles projects, including George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" and "The Concert for Bangladesh," as well as John Lennon's 1971 album "Imagine."

Later in his career, Molland released multiple solo albums and often performed live with his own tunes and several Beatles tributes.

"I owe him so much," Davie told USA Today. "He always believed in me."

"That's how he made you feel," Davie continued. "Whenever they had signings (at festivals), they would have some big name stars from the Beatles world, but Joey's line at the signing table was always five times longer than everybody else's because they wanted that special face time. In fact, he'd yell at me if I'd say, 'Yeah, we gotta kind of move it along here.' He'd say, 'No man, I'm having a conversation with this guy, don't cut me off!'"