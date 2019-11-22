Joe Giudice 'can't wait' for Christmas with daughters in Italy

Joe Giudice is excited to spend Christmas with his children this year.

Giudice, 49, took to Instagram this Thursday to express his elation over spending the big holiday in Italy with daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

In the video, Joe showed off the Italian city of Salerno, adorned in beautiful Christmas lights under the night sky.

“Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas,” the Giudice patriarch wrote on Instagram. Joe also tagged his daughters and wife Teresa, 47, in the post.

“Look how pretty, girls. Wish you girls were here. I love you,” he said in the clip.

Wife Teresa had previously confirmed to People magazine that their daughters would be traveling overseas to spend Christmas with Joe.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” Teresa noted. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there, too, so it’d be nice.”

When asked if she would join the trip, Teresa said, “It depends on my work schedule.”

Born in Italy, Joe never took the steps to become a U.S. citizen, though he is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. Without the higher protections that are granted to naturalized U.S. citizens, Joe was slated for deportation following a stint in prison for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and failing to file a tax return. Legal immigrants are subject to deportation if they are convicted of a crime in the U.S.

Joe also recently reunited with Teresa’s father in Italy following his deportation.

“Always a full table,” Giudice wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself eating dinner with family members, including Giacinto Gorga.