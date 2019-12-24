Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Real Housewives
Published

'Real Housewives' star Joe Giudice reunites with daughters for holidays following split from wife Teresa

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Joe Giudice welcomed some special visitors to Italy for the holidays.

Just a week after "Real Housewives" stars Giudice, 47, and his wife Teresa announced their separation, the couple's four daughters -- 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania and 10-year-old Audriana -- arrived in Italy to spend the holidays with their father, who is living there following his deportation.

Joe Giudice took to Instagram to share a video of himself reuniting with his daughters at the airport, giving each one a hug.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR TERESA GIUDICE SPOTTED WITH EX TONY DELORENZO AFTER ANNOUNCING SPLIT FROM HUSBAND

JOE GIUDICE SHARES TOUR OF ITALY RESIDENCE, SAYS IT’S ‘BETTER THAN WHERE I WAS’

"They are so cute and so happy," the reality star said in the caption.

Minutes later, Joe Giudice shared a video of himself and his family struggling to pack the girls' luggage into their car.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' ALUM DINA MANZO ADDRESSES HER NEW NOSE AFTER BEING 'FLOODED' WITH MESSAGES

"You think we can do this, or what?" he asked in the video while his family loaded the car. "I don't think so, we're going to have to take apart this whole thing. We've still got another three."

"Merry Christmas," he wrote. "Packed to the gills."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giudice had his green card revoked after he and Teresa served separate sentences for multiple counts of fraud, for which they both pleaded guilty. Joe then spent five months in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility before relocating to his home country of Italy.