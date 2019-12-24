'Real Housewives' star Joe Giudice reunites with daughters for holidays following split from wife Teresa

Joe Giudice welcomed some special visitors to Italy for the holidays.

Just a week after "Real Housewives" stars Giudice, 47, and his wife Teresa announced their separation, the couple's four daughters -- 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania and 10-year-old Audriana -- arrived in Italy to spend the holidays with their father, who is living there following his deportation.

Joe Giudice took to Instagram to share a video of himself reuniting with his daughters at the airport, giving each one a hug.

"They are so cute and so happy," the reality star said in the caption.

Minutes later, Joe Giudice shared a video of himself and his family struggling to pack the girls' luggage into their car.

"You think we can do this, or what?" he asked in the video while his family loaded the car. "I don't think so, we're going to have to take apart this whole thing. We've still got another three."

"Merry Christmas," he wrote. "Packed to the gills."

Giudice had his green card revoked after he and Teresa served separate sentences for multiple counts of fraud, for which they both pleaded guilty. Joe then spent five months in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility before relocating to his home country of Italy.