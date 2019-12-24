'Real Housewives' alum Dina Manzo addresses her new nose after being 'flooded' with messages

Dina Manzo isn't hiding anything about her new appearance.

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 47, posted a photo on Instagram last week which showed off a few "tweaks" she made under the knife and was "flooded" with messages about her new look.

"Some of you are commenting that I look different. You’re absolutely right," she explained. "When the thing on the center of your face changes you’re gonna look different lol. Two years ago I got my nose fixed. Since I was going under anesthesia anyway (which I totally despise) I had @drghavami make a few tweaks so I didn’t have to go the filler route.”

“I had a really hard time adjusting to my new nose especially the first year,” she continued. “It’s a big adjustment."

“A smaller nose does make me look much younger & my ‘tweaks’ make me look refreshed. Make no mistake, I’ve always looked younger than I was thanks to good genes and lots of water … but if you have the opportunity to make something better why wouldn’t you?”

“I’m really proud of how I take care of myself,” Manzo expressed. “I eat right, work out and work on my mind & spirit just as much if not more. That helps you stay youthful & glowy the MOST.”

She also divulged she's gotten two chemical peels and Botox.

Manzo appeared on the Bravo series from 2009–2010 and then again in 2012 and 2014. She currently lives in California with her new husband David Cantin.

Manzo said of leaving the East Coast for the West Coast, “You know, I always felt like I was a California girl stuck in New Jersey. Every time I came here, it felt like home.” And it was her divorce from Tommy Manzo that really spurred the move.

“I'm not gonna lie, it was my divorce,” she confessed. “I wanted to run as far away as possible from what was going on, and my daughter was in college, and I was like, 'OK, I can pick up my animals and go anywhere I want.' And I did.”