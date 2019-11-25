Joe Giudice shares tour of Italy residence, says it's 'better than where I was’

Joe Giudice is giving fans a tour of his Italian residence following his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody last month.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who is currently awaiting a final deportation ruling, took the time to share a series of videos to his newly-minted Instagram account over the weekend.

Giudice captioned one of the posted videos, “Where I live,” in which he panned the camera to reveal the exterior of his humble abode and its parking area. The 47-year-old called the residence a “gated community” in the video.

Giudice walks his followers through the interior of his apartment, detailing the bedroom, kitchen, office area and the bathroom-laundry room combination, which is commonly seen in smaller units in the area.

Giudice also pointed out a few adjustments he's had to make since being in his new digs, noting that he had to get used to using a toilet with no seat and drying his clothing without the use of a dryer.

"RHONJ” star Dolores Catania commented on the home tour video, writing, “It’s a nice home very happy for u.”

The return to humble beginnings prompted Giudice to reflect on his current situation as he stood on a balcony overlooking a tranquil landscape.

“I start work next week, I’m very excited — life is good,” he said. “Wish I was home, but this is better than where I was.”

Giudice served a 41-month prison stint on charges of bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and failing to file a tax return.

Upon release from prison, Giudice was placed in ICE custody because he is not a U.S. citizen. (Immigrants who have a so-called "green card," or legal U.S. residency, as Guidice is said to have, according to The North Jersey Record are subject to removal from the U.S. if they commit crimes and have not become naturalized U.S. citizens.)

After six months in custody, the "RHONJ" star husband was granted permission to travel and reside in his native Italy while waiting on the final decision of his deportation appeal.

The North Jersey Record reported that Giudice came to the United States with his parents when he was just 1 year old and that he obtained a green card, which enabled him to live and work in the U.S.

Wife Teresa Giudice said she once tried to get Joe to apply for U.S. citizenship but never made it a priority over the years.

“When I married him, I didn’t know," she said. "I remember I tried to make him, I tried to fill out the paperwork. It was never on my radar. It’s not like I married an immigrant and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to make him an American citizen.’ Never thought of that at all.”

Fox News’ Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.