Joanne Linville, 'Star Trek' and 'Twilight Zone' actress, dead at 93

Joanne Linville, an actress known for appearing in several megahit television shows, has died at the age of 93.

Her agent told Variety that the actress passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Linville was best known for a starring role in a 1961 episode of "The Twilight Zone" and for playing a Romulan Commander in a 1968 episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series," becoming the first woman to play a character of the fictional alien race, according to the outlet.

The star never had a series regular role, per IMDb, but appeared in a slew of popular shows such as "I Spy," "Hawaii Five-O," "Charlie's Angels," "Dynasty," "L.A. Law" and more.

She also appeared in one episode each of the historic "Kraft Theatre" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents."

Notably, Linville had several high-profile movie roles under her belt as well, including appearances in 1976's "A Star is Born" and "Gable and Lombard."

The actress was born as Beverly Joanne Linville in Bakersfield, Calif., and in 1962, she married director Mark Rydell. They share two children, Amy and Christopher, who are also actors, Variety reports. Linville and Rydell divorced in 1973.

Rydell directed the 2001 TV movie "James Dean" which saw James Franco play the titular actor and Linville played famed gossip columnist Hedda Hopper.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Amy appeared in "Star Trek Continues" and appeared as an alien of the same race in two 2017 episodes. She also appeared in "James Dean."

Linville also started an acting conservatory in the '80s with her teacher, Stella Adler. She also wrote a book called "Seven Steps to an Acting Craft."

"Linville lived a full life," read a release obtained by the outlet. "One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her."

Linville is survived by her children, Rydell, her grandchildren, Austen, Ruby and Ginger and great-grandson Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.